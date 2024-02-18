Navy’s Milan 24 Exercise Set To Begin Today

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is geared up to host the much-anticipated Milan 24, or the Multilateral Naval Exercise 2024, which is slated to be the largest such exercise, starting Monday. The event reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to fostering global maritime cooperation, the Navy said.

The Indian Navy, which would be the sunrise command, extended a hearty welcome to the distinguished fleets of vessels from across the globe, marking the commencement of a week-long demonstration of maritime prowess and cooperation.

The arrival of the USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer of the United States, was met with particular enthusiasm, underscoring the robust partnership between the two naval superpowers.

Adding to the spectacle, the powerful MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters and the majestic aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya graced Visakhapatnam's shores on Saturday, further accentuating the significance of the event.

INS Vikramaditya is docked alongside the jetty of Gangavaram Port, while INS Vikrant rests at the anchorage, off the Visakhapatnam Port.

Sunday saw the arrival of notable frigates, vessels, and destroyers, including HMAS Warramunga of the Royal Australian Navy, JS Sazanami of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, and HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan (OPV 552) of the Royal Thai Navy. These vessels, alongside Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, showcased a grand display of international camaraderie.

The Indian Navy will host the largest-ever multilateral military war game, the 12th edition of the Multilateral Naval Exercise – 2024 (Milan 24), from February 19 to 27 in two primary phases, the harbour phase and the sea phase. The harbour phase festivities are scheduled to commence on February 21 at the Naval Auditorium Samudrika, with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the Milan village at the naval base later that evening.

A special programme is slated for February 22, with the Vice President participating in events. The city parade and carnival, set to take place at RK Beach on February 22, will see in attendance Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief guest.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Indian Navy, underscored the significance of the exercise, emphasising India's growing stature on the global stage and the critical role of maritime security in safeguarding national interests. He noted the multinational nature of Milan 2024, reflecting evolving dynamics of maritime cooperation, with countries overcoming diplomatic hurdles to participate, including Russia, Iran, and Canada.

In total, 51 nations, including major powers of France, the UK, and Japan, have united to enhance maritime resilience and response capabilities through a series of drills and discussions.