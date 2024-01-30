Navy says VLF station safe, no adverse impacts on human health

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy on Tuesday dismissed apprehensions over the potential health and environmental impacts of the VLF (very low frequency) communications station it will establish in Vikarabad district.

Captain Sandip Das of the Navy told reporters at a press conference that was addressed by forests and environment minister Konda Surekha that the Navy understood the misgivings of the local population and its experience of running a similar facility, INS Kattabomman in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, operational since 1990, has shown no ill-effects on people, as well as flora and fauna in and around the station.

At INS Kattabomman, around 800 personnel, including civilians, work and that in addition, nearly 1,200 members of their families live within the station compound. In the 33 years of its existence, no evidence of any adverse health impacts were found.

Capt. Das said the station in Vikarabad, just as the facility in Tirunelveli, will provide a boost to the local economy. He also said that the forest department will have strict oversight over the project during its construction and use of the land allotted to the Navy.

He said that in deference to the wishes of the local people, the Navy had included a 27-km long peripheral road to the project to provide full access to the more than 400-year-old Damagundam Ramalingeswara Swami Temple.