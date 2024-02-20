Navy Releases Traffic Guidelines for Milan

Visakhapatnam: Milan commences on Monday with naval exercises scheduled from February 20 to February 22 along the Ramakrishna Beach Road.

Stretching from the Naval Coastal Battery to the Park Hotel Junction, the city will witness a showcase of maritime capabilities from various nations through a series of manoeuvres. The Union defence minister, Vice President and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will grace the event.

During a press briefing on Monday, police officials released the guidelines to ensure a smooth conduct of the event. Motorists can witness the naval manoeuvres along designated routes between 1 pm and 8 pm from February 20 to 22.

Ensuring smooth proceedings necessitates temporary adjustments to traffic routes and parking arrangements. Traffic diversions will be done from Collectorate Junction to Naval Coastal Battery and from CR Reddy Circle to All India Radio Junction and to NTR Statue.

Similarly, vehicles without passes will find restricted access along certain stretches.

Vehicles bearing Naval passes will have special routes and designated parking areas. General motorists, too, would have parking arrangements, such as the MGM ground next to Park Hotel or Zilla Parishad premises near the Collector’s Office, enabling them to partake in the festivities without inconvenience.

Residents and stakeholders along the Beach Road are urged to collaborate with law enforcement authorities to ensure the seamless execution of the event.

Meanwhile, provisions are made for ambulances and emergency vehicles to navigate through designated routes swiftly, prioritizing public safety amidst the jubilant atmosphere.

As rehearsals for Milan-2024 Parade unfold from February 17 to February 19, along the Beach Road, certain sections of the seaside road will be reserved.

Within the Naval Campus, heightened security measures are implemented on February 21 and 22, coinciding with the visit of dignitaries, necessitating traffic restrictions from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar. Additionally, heavy vehicle traffic is curtailed during specified times, ensuring a conducive environment for the esteemed guests to witness the maritime showcase, a Navy release said.