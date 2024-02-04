Navy firm in dealing with piracy, says defence minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the readiness of Indian Navy in eliminating pirates, even if they attempt to conceal themselves within the seabed.

Commissioning the hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Union minister underlined the government's commitment to preserve peace in the Indian Ocean by taking decisive actions against those who disrupt the region's serenity.



Speaking about INS Sandhayak, Rajnath Singh pointed out that it is the first of the four state-of-the-art Survey Vessel Large class ships, whose commissioning is of great significance. “The literal meaning of the ship’s title Sandhayak is “one that carries out a special search. It symbolises the Indian Navy's dedication to survey the depths of oceans,” he explained.



Emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) has been reinforced with the commissioning of INS Sandhayak, Rajnath Singh highlighted the ship's role in providing hydrographic assistance to friendly nations across the oceans.



“The ship's adaptability aligns with the Navy's overall versatility, enabling it to undertake diverse roles, from anti-piracy missions to disaster relief tasks,” he underlined.



The defence minister further highlighted the Navy's commitment to becoming a Fully Aatmanirbhar Force by 2047, with 64 out of 66 ships and submarines under order being constructed in Indian shipyards. This initiative aims to enhance the capacity of Indian shipyards and strengthen the capabilities of the workforce in ancillary industries.



INS Sandhayak, constructed at GRSE Kolkata, boasts of over 80 per cent indigenous content. It showcases India's prowess in design and warship construction. The ship, measuring 110 metres and displacing 3,800 tonnes, is equipped with two diesel engines, provides an endurance of over 25 days and speeds exceeding 18 knots.



Those who attended the commissioning ceremony included Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and distinguished guests, including senior naval and GRSE officials.



INS Sandhayak will primarily conduct extensive coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports and harbour approaches. Additionally, in times of contingency, the ship can function as a Hospital Ship, showcasing its versatility.

