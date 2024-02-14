Navratna PSU NALCO Net Profit Rises 137 per Cent Over Previous Quarter

Bhubaneswar: Navratna public sector unit (PSU) National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Tuesday announced a net profit of Rs 488 crore for the 3rd quarter ended December 2023.

According to the reviewed financial results for the 3rd quarter of the FY 24, taken on record by the Board in the meeting held at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the PSU registered a significant increase of 137 per cent over the previous quarter of current fiscal, which was Rs 206 crore.

The net profit for the nine months ended December 2023 stood at Rs 1,044 crore as against Rs 1,023 crore in corresponding period of last year. The total income in Q3 of FY24 was Rs 3,398 crore compared to Rs 3358 crore in Q3 of FY23.

On the production front, NALCO has achieved strong growth with the highest ever cumulative metal production of 3,45,086 MT. Similarly, on the sales front, the company has also achieved the highest ever cumulative metal sale of 3,49,419 MT,during the first nine months of the current fiscal.

NALCO has also announced a 2nd interim dividend at Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24.