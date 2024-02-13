Naveen Runs Odisha Govt on Outsourcing Model, Alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday lambasted the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha saying the CM ran the state administration on an “outsourcing model.”

Chouhan targeted the state government soon after arriving here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Later, he visited Jagatsinghpur where met booth-level workers and review Lok Sabha election preparedness in Cuttack

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to make Vikshit Bharat and to make this vision a reality we are carrying out a lot many programmes and activities. However, in Odisha a peculiar kind of government is being run by the CM Naveen Patnaik. He has not only outsourced the governance to certain bureaucrats but allowed them to indulge in large-scale irregularities and corruption,” said Chouhan.

The senior BJP leader said certain bureaucrats had created a web of corruption and no work was being done without giving bribes.

“The women are also not safe here in Odisha. Law and order is completely a shambles,” said Chouhan.

He added: “The Prime Minister has implemented a number of welfare schemes and granted funds to Odisha. The central schemes are not being properly implemented here in this state. On the other hand, the funds sent by the Centre are being rebranded by the Odisha CM as his own. The people have now come to know about this,” said Chouhan.

While interacting with media persons upon his arrival, Chouhan said that the people of Odisha loved PM Narendra Modi and his popularity rate in the state was higher than any other leader.

“We will not only win more Lok Sabha seats but also form a government in Odisha,” he said.

Responding to a media query on BJD’s women vote bank, Chouhan said, “Only publicity is made under self-help group (SHG) scheme. The beneficiaries are not getting benefits as the officers of Naveen Babu are only doing branding and not doing any work.”

To a question on alleged nexus with BJD, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP will fight the election on its own and win as well in Odisha.