Naveen Patnaik’s Aircraft Checked by Flying Squad in Nuapada amid Bypoll Vigil

Odisha: The aircraft carrying BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was inspected by officials of Flying Squad Team-4 and the Video Surveillance Team in Nuapada on Monday, in line with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced for the ongoing assembly by-election, an official release said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement issued by the Nuapada Collector and District Magistrate on social media platform X, the inspection was part of routine election-time enforcement measures to ensure transparency.

“In view of the upcoming Nuapada assembly bypoll 2025, the Flying Squad Team-4 and Video Surveillance Team conducted a thorough checking of Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition and BJD president’s flight and helicopter as part of the enforcement measures under the MCC,” the Collector wrote.

The inspection was conducted before Patnaik’s scheduled campaign meeting in Komna block, officials said. The process went off smoothly, with no resistance or disturbance from BJD workers present at the site.

In a similar exercise last week, the flying squad had also checked the aircraft of BJP national vice president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda during his visit to the constituency.

With polling day approaching, the Election Commission has intensified its surveillance and enforcement operations in Nuapada. Flying squads and video monitoring teams are conducting random checks across key points to detect any irregularities or attempts to influence voters. Vehicles are also being screened at designated checkpoints as part of these preventive measures.