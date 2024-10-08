National Conference-Congress ahead in J&K polls

The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on 40 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 20 seats, according to initial trends.Trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the PDP was ahead in two seats in the Union territory while the Independents are leading on four seats.The National Conference was leading in 33 seats while its ally Congress was ahead in seven seats.Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal Sharma.The counting of votes began at 8 am at 28 counting centres for the 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir assembly which went to polls in three phases.