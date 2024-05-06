Visakhapatnam: Even as heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday, Nandyal blazed at a scorching 46C on Monday, topping the national temperature charts. In contrast, hailstorms in ASR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts brought down temperatures there.

Nandyal's temperature soared 5.60C above normal.Following Nandyal were Kadapa at 45.40C (departure 4.50C), Kurnool at 45.30C (departure 4.80C), and Arogyavaram at 410C (departure 5.20C).

Compared to the previous day, temperatures rose across many locations. Visakhapatnam recorded the coolest temperature at 34.50C, followed by Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam at 34.60C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati reported light rains in Rayalaseema, but they had no significant impact on temperatures. Chintapalli in ASR district and Parvathipuram experienced hailstorms, the IMD added.Heavy rain is expected to lash south coastal Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday onwards, including Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Palnadu, Eluru, and East Godavari districts.