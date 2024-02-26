Top
Nanditha Death: Cops To Summon Tipper Drivers for Clues

DC Correspondent
26 Feb 2024 5:51 PM GMT
Patancheru police, probing the fatal road mishap that killed BRS legislator G. Lasya Nanditha, are likely to serve notices to seven tipper owners/drivers for questioning in connection with the mishap that took place on ORR, when she was proceeding towards Sangareddy, on Friday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Patancheru police, probing the fatal road mishap that killed BRS legislator G. Lasya Nanditha, are likely to serve notices to seven tipper owners/drivers for questioning in connection with the mishap that took place on ORR, when she was proceeding towards Sangareddy, on Friday.

Nanditha died on the spot and her PA-cum-driver Akash suffered injuries in the mishap. In their preliminary probe, police found that seven tippers had crossed the Sultanpur tol plaza a few minutes after the mishap took place. The police are likely to question those tipper drivers for clues.

"Akash is recovering now. We will reconstruct the scene with him. The motor vehicle inspector (MVI) will submit his report soon," the police officials said.

Police registered Sec 304 A case and is probing.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
