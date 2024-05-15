Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Naidu Writes to AP CEO for Security at Strong Rooms

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 5:57 PM GMT
Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu (X.com)
x
Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has written to AP chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena seeking tight security at the strong rooms where EVMs and VVPATs have been placed in various areas of the state. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has written to AP chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena seeking tight security at the strong rooms where EVMs and VVPATs have been placed in various areas of the state.

In his letter addressed to the CEO on Wednesday, Naidu alleged a breach of security at the strong room located on the campus of Nagarjuna University in Guntur district.

In this regard, he quoted a report about an event organised on May 14 at the venue, where YSRC’s Siddham posters had been found and YSRC songs played. The former chief minister said 450 police personnel had taken part in that event. Naidu requested the CEO to ensure tight security at all strong rooms in the state and restore sanctity of the election process.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
N. Chandrababu Naidu Mukesh Kumar Meena VVPATs Guntur district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick