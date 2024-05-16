Naidu Wants Governor to Hold E-office for New Government

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to direct Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy to defer the proposed upgradation of the e-office in Andhra Pradesh until a new government takes charge of the state.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, the former CM said it has come to his notice that the AP government is planning to upgrade the e-office version to 7. x, ostensibly under the direction of MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

Once the upgrade starts, services of the e-office application might not be available to the CMO, CS, secretariat departments, and HoDs from May 17 to May 25.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed apprehensions about the timing of the upgrade, as important files and documents could be deleted with regard to government decisions involving omissions, commissions, irregularities, deviations, and diversion of resources to favour contractors and YSRC party leaders.

The TD chief felt a decision to upgrade the e-office is also undesirable at this juncture as many officials, including HoDs, have been drafted for election duty and are not present in their headquarters.

He felt the exercise could be deferred until the new government assumes charge.

The former chief minister requested the Governor to instruct the chief secretary to take immediate steps to protect all government files and records in both physical and digital forms from the date the YSRC government assumed office on May 30, 2019, to the present by arranging CC cameras and other security measures in the offices of HoDs and departments within the secretariat.