Naidu Trying To Mislead People With False Stories, Why Is Lokesh Hiding: Minister Rambabu

Vijayawada: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has accused Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu of trying to mislead the public about water supply in the state. Did Naidu do anything to boost supply when he was CM for 14 years, the minister asked.

Addressing the media at Sattenapalli on Sunday, the minister said Chandrababu was making false accusations against the YSRC government, with a view to save the “sinking TD ship.” He asked why Lokesh did not show up at the recent Janda joint meeting of the TD and Jana Sena. “Why is Naidu hiding Lokesh?”

The minister said the era of Naidu and Pawan was over. “After the fourth Mega Siddham meeting of the YSRC, TD will vanish from the election scene,” he claimed.

Rambabu objected to Naidu calling him an ox. “Cows, buffaloes and oxen help the farmers in farming. Naidu should control his tongue when talking about me. He is a fraud and 420, who cheated the people of AP and cheated NTR,” he said.

He asked, “Who was responsible for the suicide of Kodela Sivaprasad, who worked as the assembly speaker during TD term? Chandrababu was the main cause of his death.”

"Sivaprasad tried several times to meet Naidu but the then CM didn't even give him a chance to meet and altogether ignored the Kodela family. That’s why Sivaprasad became mentally depressed and ended his life.”

-

The minister said the YSRC Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu opposed fielding a BC candidate for the MP segment there and hence joined the TD. “ Srikrishna Devarayalu has no right to seek the vote of BCs as he is against BC candidates.”

He recalled that MLC Janga Krishnamurthy followed Jagan when he formed YSRC and hence he was given the MLC seat while his son was given ZPTC and also a government whip post by the CM.

“Sadly, Janga fell into the trap of Naidu and joined the TD,” he said and termed Chandrababu as the Brand Ambassador of ‘Use and Throw” culture in politics. “He used everyone including NTR’s family members and later threw them away.”