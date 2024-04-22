Naidu Provided Tickets to His Men in Jana Sena and BJP, Says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu “provided tickets of Jana Sena and BJP to his party leaders” by sending them into these parties.

Naidu is indulging in worst politics in the guise of poll alliance, he said.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the same alliance (Telugu Desam/BJP/JSP) in 2014 pushed Andhra Pradesh into darkness. “TD not only dispatches its leaders to other parties like the BJP and JS, but also influences their leaderships to secure seats for them.”

This strategy has been employed by TD in Bhimavaram, Avanigadda, and Anaparthi constituencies, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said TD’s NRI wing members are luring the voters in rural areas across the state by giving them money. “The people should be vigilant about them. They must file police complaints against those who visit the villages in the name of NRIs.”

He said YSRC workers should also be vigilant about the activities of TD’s NRIs. “Everyone knows why Sharmila came to AP and everyone knows for whom she is doing politics. Sharmila is reading the script given by Chandrababu.”

Ramakrishna Reddy said the Janasainiks had hoped to see their leader, Pawan Kalyan, serve as chief minister. However, Naidu dashed their aspirations by giving JS only two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly segments to field candidates. “Considering the TD’s approach, it appears that Pawan Kalyan might be replaced by TD’s ticket aspirant SVSN Varma at the eleventh hour.”

Sajjala said, “Naidu is very well aware that the people are unlikely to vote for his party and therefore he formed an alliance with the BJP while maintaining an understanding with the Congress for the elections.”

Regarding Chiranjeevi’s support for the TDP-BJP-JS alliance, Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that it would not boost the electoral prospects of the opposition in the polls.

He acknowledged that Chiranjeevi was a talented actor, and clarified that nobody has insulted him. “Jana Sainiks want their chief Pawan Kalyan to be the CM of the state for the least two years. Interestingly 10 to 12 candidates who got tickets in Jana Sena are from other parties, mainly from TD.”

“That means, Pawan could get only 10 seats for the actual JS kitty. Even this number can further reduce as Pawan Kalyan might drop out of Pithapuram. There is a possibility of Pawan quitting the race with an excuse that he needed time for campaigning all over the state.”

He said the YSRC government has shown the people how a government can work without corruption and care for the welfare of the people.