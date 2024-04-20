Naidu Family’s Riches Rise by 40 per Cent in Five Years, Cross Rs 900 Crore

Tirupati: An affidavit submitted to the Election Commission on Friday showed a major rise in the assets of Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari.

The couple's combined assets rose by around 40 per cent - from Rs 668.57 crore in 2019 to Rs 931.83 crore in 2024.

The revelation came as Bhuvaneswari filed her husband's nomination papers for Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district on Friday.

According to the affidavit, the Telugu Desam chief’s movable assets declined to Rs 4.80 lakh from Rs 47.38 lakh, while his wife's movable assets swelled from Rs 573.84 crore in 2019 to Rs 810.37 crore in 2024.

Their immovable asset holdings witnessed an equally meteoric rise - from Rs 19.96 crore and RS 74.29 crore in 2019 to RS 36.31 crore and Rs 85.10 crore now.

The former CM's immovable riches include non-agricultural land in Kuppam, residential buildings in Hyderabad and his native Naravaripalle. The value of these holdings surged by Rs 16.35 crore, reaching Rs 36.31 crore now from Rs 19.96 crore in 2019.

Naidu owns a 1994 Ambassador car valued at Rs 2.22 lakh.

However, it is Bhuvaneswari who emerged wealthier, with her personal assets surging from Rs 648.13 crore in 2019 to Rs 895.47 crore in 2024 - a staggering increase of Rs 247.34 crore.

She currently holds 2.26 crore shares of Heritage Foods worth Rs 763.93 crore, up from 1.06 crore shares valued at Rs 545.76 crore five years ago.

Additionally, she possesses around 41.5 kg of silver and 3.4 kg of gold bullion.

The couple's liabilities have decreased slightly, with Naidu currently showing Rs 3.48 crore as a joint housing loan with his son - down from Rs 5.24 crore in 2019.

Bhuvaneswari's liabilities dipped to Rs 6.83 crore from Rs 10.07 crore previously.

Meanwhile, Naidu was booked in FIR No.79/2023 and 56/2023 by Mudiveedu and Mulakalacheruvu police citing charges like “conspiring and instigating TD cadres to attack YSRC activists and promoting enmity.”

He also faces FIR No.43/2023 and 41/2023 from Anaparthi and Bikkavolu police for disobeying orders and threatening officials to hold public gatherings.

The former chief minister faces CID FIR No. 18/2023 and 19/2023 over irregularities in fixing fees, granting distilleries/brands, and free sand policy causing losses to the state exchequer.

CID Amaravati also booked him for irregularities in AP capital master plan and inner ring road alignment to benefit some people.

CID Mangalagiri filed FIR No. 24/2021 against Naidu for violating e-procurement rules by awarding contracts to Tera Software through AP FiberNet. He also faces FIR No. 15/2020 for wrongfully benefiting relatives/associates by misusing official position.

The Arundalpet (FIR 230/2021) and Suryaraopet (FIR 94/2021) police stations booked Naidu for remarks on COVID-19 second wave and vaccine shortage causing fear and mental stress among the people.

Narasaraopet II Town (FIR 88/2021) and Kurnool I Town (FIR 80/2021) police registered cases over his comments on 440K variant spread. Kalyandurg police in Anantapur booked him in FIR 75/2022 over his post on platform ‘X’ on a girl's death during a minister's roadshow. Yerpedu, Vizag Airport, and Patamata police also booked him in preventive arrest cases.

* Nara Chandrababu Naidu

- Movable Assets: Rs 4,80,438 (2024); Rs 47,38,067 (2019)

- Immovable Assets: Rs 36,31,00,481 (2024): Rs 19,96,95,474 (2019)

- Liabilities: Rs 3,48,81,937 (2024); Rs 5,24,96,605 (2019)

* Nara Bhuvaneswari

- Movable Assets: Rs 810,37,08,883; Rs 573,84,17,434 (2019)

- Immovable Assets: Rs 85,10,41,128 (2024); Rs 74,29,00,000 (2019)

- Liabilities: Rs 6,83,19,895 (2024); Rs10,07,98,182 (2019)