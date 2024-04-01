Naidu Comments on Tipper Driver Draws SM Flack

Anantapur: Chandrababu Naidu's controversial comments on Singanamala segment YSRC candidate Veeranjineyulu that he was a tipper vehicle driver and a dummy of senior leader Alur Sambasiva Reddy are objectionable, the YSRC has said.

The YSRC targeted Naidu via social media. The YSRC high command fielded Veeranjineyulu as candidate after replacing sitting MLA J.Padmavati from Singanamala SC reserved constituency. Though a group of dissident leaders demanded a change of candidate, the high command was firm on Veeranjaneyulu, a close aide of Sambasiva Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu during his campaign in Rayalaseema region targeted several candidates of YSRC and stressed that its Singanamala candidate was a tipper vehicle driver and a dummy of Alur Sambasiva Reddy and his wife and sitting MLA J Padmavati.

Naidu’s comments sparked controversy as the YSRC social media took it seriously and trashed the TD chief. YS Jagan Reddy reacted seriously and pointed out that Naidu has no concern for the poor sections and he was selling out TD’s poll tickets to rich people.

Stating that the YSRC has always been a strong support system for the poor, the chief minister said, “This time, we have given the ticket to a candidate from a poor background. Veeranjaneyulu, the YSRC MLA candidate from Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district, may be a tipper driver, but his educational qualifications surpass that of Chandrababu Naidu”.

Veeranjineyulu also came down heavily on TD chief, and said that he was a post graduate but eking out his living as a tipper driver but never indulged in illicit activities. “The party recognised me and fielded me as its candidate from Singanamala. Is a poor person not fit to contest for the assembly polls? Chandrababu Naidu was insulting me without having minimum knowledge about my educational qualifications”, Veeranjineyulu observed.