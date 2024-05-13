Guwahati: In a fresh attempt to expedite the Naga peace process, the Nagaland government has constituted a “political affairs committee” (PAC) comprising ministers and legislature party leaders of all political parties in the state Assembly to find an inclusive solution to the Naga political issue.

Disclosing this, parliamentary affairs minister K.G. Kenye in a statement said this was initiated again to create a broad consensus for an early and amicable settlement of Naga political issues.

Saying the PAC was constituted during a high-level political meeting held Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Neiphiu Rio, the parliamentary affairs minister said the PAC comprising the council of ministers and legislature party leaders of all political parties in the Nagaland Assembly has been formed to find an inclusive solution. The committee will act as a facilitator in finding a solution to the long-drawn Naga political questions.

Noting that the signing of the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, and the agreed position with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017, had raised hopes that the people would have a peace accord soon, he also highlighted the state government’s role as an active facilitator in the peace talks but noted the lack of a conclusive outcome despite numerous resolutions and consultative meetings.

He said: “Our children today have high aspirations in life like their peers in other parts of the world. We owe the younger generation a secure future and to achieve that, make all possible efforts to resolve the Naga political issues so that our children can realise their full potential.”

He also urged all the stakeholders involved, including the Government of India and the Naga political groups, to arrive at a solution that was honourable, acceptable, and inclusive at the earliest.