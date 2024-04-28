Nadda: Didi Soft on Terrorists, Wants Majboor Sarkar

Kolkata/Berhampore: BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of “sympathising with terrorists” in a bid to build a “Majboor Sarkar” (Weak Government) instead of a “Mazboot Sarkar” (Strong Government) in the country.

Mr Nadda, who addressed two Lok Sabha Election campaign rallies in two adjoining districts: Murshidabad and Nadia during a day-long tour, also came down heavily on the Trinamul Congress supremo over the violence against women, appeasement politics and corruption by her party in the state.

At Berhampore in Murshidabad, the BJP chief alleged, “While we talk about a Mazboot Sarkar, Mamataji talks about and wants a Majboor Sarkar which practises appeasement, makes discrimination, goes soft on terrorists and also has a habit of sympathising with terrorists.”

Drawing a comparison with the BJP government at the Centre, Mr Nadda claimed, “On the other hand, a Mazboot Sarkar is built under the leadership of Modiji. When Pakistan showed us a bad eye, our country led by the Prime Minister conducted a surgical strike and carried out an assault by storming inside.”

He then pointed out, “We earlier saw terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir getting invited from the Prime Minister's Office in the UPA regime. This was the example of a Mazboor Sarkar. But we have seen a Mazboot Sarkar led by Modiji which abolished Article 370 from the J&K.”

Taking a dig at TMC slogan ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ Mr Nadda said, “Atrocities on women happened in Sandeshkhali. Their dignity were played with. But Mamataji went all out trying to save Shahjahan Sheikh (TMC strongman and main accused). It is most unfortunate that women are not safe in Bengal under a woman CM.”

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP president added, “Hindu migrants came here from Bangladesh. Modiji gave them citizenship. But Mamataji opposes it. What is her relation with the infiltrators towards whom she remains soft? This is appeasement politics which we oppose.”

He however raised Ms Banerjee's favourite slogan “Joy Bangla” to woo the voters at the end of his speech. Later at Ranaghat in Nadia, Mr Nadda attacked the CM over the corruption in the implementation of the central housing scheme in the state.

The BJP chief argued, “Under the project, Modiji built homes for 52 lakh people in Bengal. He sent funds from Delhi. But Mamata used her seal on it and tried to pass it off as Banglar Awas Yojana to mislead you. The funds were diverted somewhere else and utilisation certificates were not sent also. This type of theft happens here.”

The TMC hit back at him on the violence against women. It alleged, “In @BJP4India's 'New India', full immunity is granted to those who sexually assault women & record videos. Today, the Centre allowed its ally & JD(S) MP @iPrajwalRevanna to flee the country after committing heinous crimes against women.”

The ruling party added, “Yet, Mr. Prachar Mantri's Sandesh in Karnataka today did not include the pain of the women there. Modi Ki Guarantee = Nari Atyachaar Ki Warranty.”