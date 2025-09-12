Mystery Shrouds JU Student’s Death, Body Found at Campus Pond

Kolkata: A Jadavpur University (JU) student was found dead at a pond in the campus under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night. The deceased, Anamika Mondal (22), was a third-year student of BA English (Hons). She was from Nimta at Belghoria in North 24 Parganas.

Her fellows spotted her floating in an unconscious state at the pond adjacent to the Arts Faculty Students Union room near gate no 4 at around 10.20 pm. Anamika was later fished out of the water by the students who gave her CPR to revive her.

Top JU officials and police were also at the spot. Anamika was rushed to nearby KPC Medical College and Hospital only to be declared dead. Preliminary investigations suggested the cause of death was drowning which was not however clear if it was accidental or otherwise.

A three-day cultural festival, organised by ‘Drama Club’ at the JU, was underway during the incident. Anamika was also seen attending the event in the evening. The festival, which was supposed to end on Friday, has been called off in wake of the student's death.

A liquor bottle was found lying near the spot which has been cordoned off by the police. An unnatural death case has been initiated at the Jadavpur police station. JU vice chancellor Dr Amitabha Dutta said, “We spoke to the deceased student’s family members and offered our condolences.”

He however pointed out that he was yet to get the information if permission for the ‘Drama Club’ event till late night was taken from the authorities. Mr Dutta also acknowledged the dearth of security guards at the campus following the retirement of some in the last couple of years.