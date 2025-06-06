Mysterious Madam N Recruited Indian Spies

Hyderabad: In a major espionage breakthrough amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the authorities have uncovered a network of Indian netizens allegedly recruited by Pakistan's ISI to leak sensitive information.

The key figure in this alleged spy ring is Noshaba Shehzad, codenamed 'Madam N.' Shehzad, a travel agency head from Lahore, is accused of luring Indian net influencers and even government officials into becoming spies for Pakistan. Sources claim that Shehzad facilitated the travel of nearly 3,000 Indian citizens and 1,500 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to Pakistan over the last six months.

Her method involved arranging for Indian nationals to visit Pakistan under the guise of tourist visas, later introducing them to Pakistani military and intelligence officials. Investigations revealed that Shehzad was in close contact with key personnel at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, including Sohail Qamar (First Secretary, Visa) and Umar Sheriar (Counsellor, Commerce). Sources claim that Shehzad could secure visas for Indian citizens with just a phone call, bypassing standard procedures.

Once in Pakistan, these individuals were allegedly recruited into a sleeper cell, tasked with gathering and transmitting sensitive information to Pakistan. Among those implicated in the network is Jyoti Malhotra, a recently arrested Indian netizen who reportedly traveled to Pakistan with Shehzad's assistance. Authorities are now investigating whether other individuals also participated in this spy ring. The operation underscores the growing concern over espionage activities amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Investigators are focusing on Shehzad's links with Pakistani intelligence, particularly her communication with Danish alias Ehsan-ur-Rehman, an active ISI member. The full extent of the network is still under investigation as authorities continue to track down all those involved.