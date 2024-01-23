Myanmar military aircraft skids off runway In Mizoram airport, six injured

A Myanmar military aircraft, with 14 passengers including pilots onboard, skidded off the runway at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport on Tuesday. At least six people who were injured have been admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram director general of police said.The military aircraft was on a mission to airlift Myanmar army personnel who had sought refuge in the state following intense clashes with rebel groups in Myanmar.The tabletop runway at Lengpui is known for its challenging maneuvering at the time of landings. During landing, the Myanmarese aircraft, a Shaanxi Y-8, skidded off the runway and its fuselage split in half.The Assam Rifle said that India on Monday sent home at least 184 Myanmarese soldiers out of 276 Myanmarese soldiers who had entered Mizoram last week. They had fled to Mizoram after their camp was overrun and captured by 'Arakan Army' fighters.The soldiers had entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on January 17, and approached the Assam Rifles for assistance.The Myanmarese soldiers were taken to the Assam Rifles camp at Parva, and later relocated to Lunglei for supervision. The repatriation process commenced with the group being flown on Myanmar Air Force planes from Lengpui airport near Aizawl to Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine State. The Assam Rifles official said that the remaining 92 soldiers will be repatriated on Tuesday. The entire group is headed by a colonel and comprises 36 officers and 240 lower-rank personnel.