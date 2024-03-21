My last election, says Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam: Former Telugu Desam minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu declared that the current election will be his last. He is contesting from the Narsipatnam constituency as a TDP candidate.

Ayyanna Patrudu requested people to elect him, so that he gets an opportunity to develop the constituency.

He made these remarks while participating in an election meeting at Venkaiahpalem, a suburb of Ramannapalem panchayat on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he welcomed members of YSRC who have quit the ruling party and joined the Telugu Desam.