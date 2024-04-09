Musi Board Aims for August End Master Plan

Hyderabad: The 24th board meeting of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, chaired by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, emphasised the government's prioritisation of riverfront development through public-private partnership. Attendees, including MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, discussed boosting investor confidence and area growth by identifying projects and forming expert committees. MD MRDCL Amrapali Kata outlined project timelines, aiming for a draft master plan by August’s end. The board reviewed proposals for Musi river stretch development and heritage structure protection, underscoring ongoing efforts for comprehensive riverfront development.