Municipal administration secretary reviews tax collection

Hyderabad: Municipal administration principal secretary M. Dana Kishore on Tuesday reviewed the tax collections in various departments.

The meeting was attended by GHMC zonal commissioners, heads of revenue, CDMA, water board, and departments. The revenue authorities were unsure if they could reach their tax collection target for January.

The money collected till January 22, was Rs 22 crore, less than what was realised in December 2023, the meeting was told. The authorities mentioned the tax collection target for 2023-24 was Rs 2,100 crore. Till now, the tax collected was Rs 1,280 crore.