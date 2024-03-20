MP's BJP govt rolls back Shivraj Singh’s decision on illegal colonies

Bhopal: In a rollback of the decision taken by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Madhya Pradesh, the local administration here on Wednesday initiated action against such habitations.

The move comes a couple of days after state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya indicated that the decision by the previous government to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Madhya Pradesh would be withdrawn and the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against the illegal colonisers.

The local administration here on Wednesday initiated action in the matter.

“We have initiated action against the illegal colonisers. We will start demolishing the unauthorised colonies in Bhopal and file FIR against the people who have developed the unauthorised colonies”, Bhopal district collector Koshlendra Vikram Singh said.

He indicated that the areas on which the unauthorised colonies have been built would be taken over by the government.

Former chief minister Mr Chouhan had announced in the run up to the November Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh that the unauthorised colonies in the state would be regularised and necessary infrastructure would be developed in these colonies to make life of the residents easier.

Around 6,000 colonies in the state have been identified as unauthorised. Of them, 238 have been built in the limits of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.