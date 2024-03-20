Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

MP's BJP govt rolls back Shivraj Singh’s decision on illegal colonies

Current Affairs
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
20 March 2024 4:23 PM GMT
MPs BJP govt rolls back Shivraj Singh’s decision on illegal colonies
x
MP's urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the decision by the previous government to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Madhya Pradesh would be withdrawn and the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against the illegal colonisers. (Image: PTI)

Bhopal: In a rollback of the decision taken by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Madhya Pradesh, the local administration here on Wednesday initiated action against such habitations.

The move comes a couple of days after state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya indicated that the decision by the previous government to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Madhya Pradesh would be withdrawn and the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against the illegal colonisers.

The local administration here on Wednesday initiated action in the matter.

“We have initiated action against the illegal colonisers. We will start demolishing the unauthorised colonies in Bhopal and file FIR against the people who have developed the unauthorised colonies”, Bhopal district collector Koshlendra Vikram Singh said.

He indicated that the areas on which the unauthorised colonies have been built would be taken over by the government.

Former chief minister Mr Chouhan had announced in the run up to the November Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh that the unauthorised colonies in the state would be regularised and necessary infrastructure would be developed in these colonies to make life of the residents easier.

Around 6,000 colonies in the state have been identified as unauthorised. Of them, 238 have been built in the limits of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Illegal colonies Yadav govt 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X