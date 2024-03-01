MP: Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Enter MP Today, To Cover 678 km in 7 Districts in 5 Days

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to launch his Madhya Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gwalior-Chambal region of the state on Saturday.

Mr Gandhi’s yatra is scheduled to traverse 678 km in seven districts in five days in the state before entering Rajasthan on March six, Congress spokesman Bhupendera Gupta said here on Friday.

Mr Gandhi’s yatra is scheduled to enter Piprai in Morena district falling under Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh from Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon.

He is scheduled to stage a road show at district headquarters of Morena later.

The yatra is scheduled to enter Gwalior district from Morena on Saturday evening, a Congress functionary said.

Mr Gandhi’s yatra is scheduled to cover districts of Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain and Ratlam in its Madhya Pradesh leg, the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader is scheduled to interact with five different sections of the society during his yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled to interact with Agniveer scheme aspirants, retired defence personnel, farmers, aspirants for the job of revenue inspector, and women at different places during his yatra in the state.

He is scheduled to address at least a dozen public meetings in the state during the period.

Senior Congress leaders have been assigned the task of arranging his road shows, roadside meetings, interaction with different sections of people in society, and public meetings, sources said.

He is also scheduled to visit the ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain in the state during the period.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Ratlam in the state on March six before winding up his Madhya Pradesh leg of yatra to re-enter Rajasthan at Dholpur.