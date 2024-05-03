MP: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari’s Offensive Comment Against BJP’s Dalit Woman Leader Stirs Row, FIR Filed

Bhopal: State unit Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s purported ‘offensive’ comment against a Dalit woman leader of BJP has sparked political row with BJP declaring to launch an agitation across Madhya Pradesh in protest against it.

A purported video in which Mr Patwari was heard making unsavoury remarks against senior BJP leader and former minister Imarti Devi has gone viral on social media, triggering a huge political row here.

The Congress leader made the purported statement while talking to the media persons in Gwalior on Thursday night.

Ms Devi filed an FIR against Mr Patwari in Dabra police station in Gwalior district in this connection.

Mr Patwari on Friday came out with a clarification saying that his statement was misinterpreted in the media and he treated Ms Devi as his elder sister.

Taking strong exception to Mr Patwari’s remarks, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Friday said that this reflected the ‘dirty’ mindset of Congress leaders towards women.

He declared that BJP would show black flags at Mr Patwari wherever he goes in the state as a mark of protest against his ‘offensive’ comment against Ms Devi who is a Dalit woman.

BJP on Friday staged protests in front of Mr Patwari’s residence in Indore and also showed black flag at him at Betual in the state while he was campaigning for the local Lok Sabha candidate of Congress Ramu Tekam.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is seeking election from Guna Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday slammed Mr Patwari for his the ‘disrespectful’ comment against Ms Devi and said that the people would give a befitting reply to it in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He said that disrespecting women is the Congress culture.

Ms Devi also slammed Mr Patwari for giving a comment of low taste against her and demanded the state government to take action against him for this.