MP: Modi’s Crusade Against Corruption To Intensify After Polls: Nadda

Bhopal: BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crusade against corruption would intensify after the general elections.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Nadda said that Mr Modi would ensure that all the scammers landed in jail after June four, when the seven-phase LS polls in the country would end.

He said that many mega-scams related to coal, telecom, submarine and AgustaWestland chopper scandal happened during the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

The Congress did not even spare the land, sky and ocean and committed scams in all the three worlds, he said.

Terming INDIA bloc as a group of ‘dynastic and corrupt parties’, he said that all scammers came together to save each other.

“When they hold their rallies, they keep two chairs vacant. They say these are chairs of our chief ministers who are in jail. Wait for June four, Modiji’s campaign against corruption will become more intense and people will be punished”, he said.

He said the key agenda of the INDIA bloc is to save their own families and corrupt people.

“On one hand, Modiji is working to eradicate corruption and on the other hand, dynastic parties of INDIA alliance or Ghamandiya Gathbandhan are saying that 'save corrupts'”, he said.

He said that many of the Opposition leaders are either in jail or on bail.

“While Arvind Kejriwal ( Delhi chief minister) and his ministers are in jail, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail”, he added.

He accused Congress of hoodwinking people by making false poll promises.

“Congress makes promises before the polls and forgets them after the election”, he said.

Mr Nadda underlined the development works undertaken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and said that BJP has delivered what it has promised.

Mr Nadda addressed three public meetings at Tikamgarh, Rewa and Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

The second of the four-phase LS elections in Madhya Pradesh is going to be held on April 26.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 LS polls whereas Congress had bagged the lone LS constituency of Chhindwara.