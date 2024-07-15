MP: Indore Enters into Guinness World Record by Planting 11 Lakh Trees

Bhopal0: Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday entered into the Guinness World Records with plantation of 11 lakh saplings in the city in 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh government was presented the certificate recognising the feat by the Guinness World Record, formerly Guinness Book of World Records.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav received the certificate from the team of the British institution on the spot.

“The most trees planted by a team in 24 hours was achieved by Government of Madhya Pradesh (India) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, from 13 to 14 July 2024”, the Guinness World Records said.

The record setting sapling plantation drive was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah by planting a sapling in Revati Range in the morning.

More than 12 lakh saplings were planted in Revati Range in Indore city in 13 hours, a senior Indore district officer said.

According to him, the digging of trenches for planting saplings began exactly at 7.03 pm on Saturday.

The plantation exercise began at six in the morning on Sunday which ended at seven pm with the supervision of the 50-member team of the Guinness World Records.

“More than 12 lakh planted saplings were counted by the team till eight pm and the process of counting was still on”, the officer said.

However, the Guinness World Records has taken into consideration the plantation of 11 lakh saplings while recognising the feat, he added.

Around nine lakh saplings planted were of ‘Madhu Kamini’ species which not only generates plenty of oxygen but also emits fragrance. The remaining three lakh saplings planted were of different varieties of trees.

Indore district administration plans to plant 51 lakh trees in rural and urban areas in the district under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.