MP: India’s Unity in Diversity Culture Must Be Preserved: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday highlighted India’s culture of unity in diversity and said it must be preserved.

Inaugurating the six-day national training camp for 700 full time ‘karyakartas’ (sang workers) here, Mr. Bhagwat said India’s inherent strength lies in its culture of unity in diversity and it needs to be preserved.

He said Indian culture always laid emphasis on unity and harmony in the society and it should be preserved.

The foundation of Indian philosophy is ‘I am in all and all are in me’ which defines every individual as an inseparable part of the society and our responsibility is to preserve and maintain it, he added.

Mr. Bhagwat exhorted the RSS activists to reach out to all sections of the society irrespective of their ideology and faith and work for their welfare.

“Our efforts should be, we should not limit our welfare works to a particular section or community of the society but we should work for the welfare of all sections of the society”, he said.

There are diversified sections of people in terms of ideology and faith in the society and "We should take all of them along with us”, he added.

“All our energy and resources should be dedicated for the development of all sections of the society”, he said.

He called upon the sangh members to work to bring positive changes in the society.

Mr Bhagwat said the world now looks at India with great hope and the country should give the world the direction of humanity.

He said the prime objective of education is to develop the character of an individual and the education system should be developed to achieve this purpose.

Mr. Bhagwat expressed concern over influence of technology in every sphere of life and said the flipside of the technology should be discarded while the technological aspects beneficial to human beings should be promoted.