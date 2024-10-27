MP: In Revamped Congress in MP, Jumbo PCC Body Formed, Nath, Digvijay Made Executive Body Members

Bhopal: The AICC has revamped the Congress in Madhya Pradesh by constituting a 177-member jumbo PCC body comprising 17 vice-presidents and 71 general secretaries.

The reconstitution of the PCC in Madhya Pradesh comes around ten months after the AICC replaced former chief minister Kamal Nath with ex-MLA Jitu Patwari to head the party in the state.

Party veterans Mr Nath and former chief minister Digvijay Singh have been included in the 16-member executive committee of the PCC.

The state PCC includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees.

Majority of the PCC members are loyalists of Mr Nath and Mr Singh.

Mr Patwari on Sunday said that the new PCC body has maintained a balance between experienced leaders and young blood.

This apart, the caste and regional balance factors have been taken care of in the reconstituted PCC body.

Mr Patwari however sought to downplay the reports of resentment in the party over the non-accommodation of some senior leaders in the PCC body, saying that they would be accommodated in the other PCC posts to be declared soon.

He indicated that the party would appoint PCC secretaries, and political advisors and also constitute a disciplinary committee shortly.

“It is usual that every party leader and worker want to work for the party”, he said while dismissing the reports of dissensions in the party over reconstitution of PCC.

Replying to a question as to why former MP Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Mr Nath could not find a place in the PCC executive body, he said that Junior Nath has been made the member of Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Sunday took note of Junior Nath not being made PCC executive body member, saying that the latter was not only rejected by the people of Chhindwara but also given a short shrift by the Congress in the revamped PCC in Madhya Pradesh.

Former MP Junior Nath had failed to retain his Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 polls.