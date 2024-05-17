MP: Images of Hindu deities found on Bhojshala pillar, claims Hindu activist

Bhopal: Images of Hindu deities have been found in a pillar in the complex of Bhojshala temple- Kamal Maula mosque in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh during excavation of the site by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This was claimed by the coordinator of the Bhojshala festival committee Gopal Sharma who accompanied the ASI team during the excavation of the site.

“On the 55th day of the excavation and exploration of the site by the ASI team on Tuesday, images of Lord Krishna holding ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ in his hand, Lord Ram carrying a bow, Lord Parashuram and Shiva were found in one of the pillars of the sanctum Sanctorum of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) shrine built inside the Bhojshala temple complex”, Mr Sharma claimed.

The images of Krishna, Ram, Parashuram, and Shiva have been found on the northern, southern, eastern, and western sides of the pillar respectively.

The images of Hindu deities have surfaced after the pillar was cleared off the soil, he said.

The pillar is located in front of the presiding deity of the Vagdevi temple, according to him.

More than 1,000 remains of historical importance have been recovered during the excavation, he claimed.

The survey of the site, conducted by the ASI following a directive by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11 this year, continued for the 58th day on Friday.

The ASI team has been conducting the survey of the complex in the presence of representatives of Hindus and Muslims, local administration, and police.

On March 11, the high court ordered ASI to conduct a survey of the complex, observing that its nature and character need to be ‘demystified and freed from the shackles of confusion’.

The directive by the Madhya Pradesh High Court was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a group called the Hindu Front for Justice, which argued that Kamal Maula mosque was built during the reign of Alauddin Khilji between the 13th and 14th centuries by ‘destroying and dismantling ancient structures of previously constructed Hindu temples”.

For Hindus, the ASI-protected site is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, while for Muslims, it is the site of Kamal Maula mosque.

As per an agreement in 2003, Hindus worship in the Vagdevi temple inside the complex on Tuesdays and Muslims offer namaz in the mosque inside the complex on Fridays.