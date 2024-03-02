MP: Congress Will Give Legal Teeth to MSP if Comes to Power at Centre; Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday pledged to provide legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, if his party returned to power at the Centre.

Launching the five-day Madhya Pradesh leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Morena under Gwalior-Chambal region in the state, Mr Gandhi said that injustice has been given to the farmers by not providing legal guarantee for MSP.

He said that farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been agitating for the last few days demanding to give legal teeth to MSP.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Mr Gandhi said that the Centre has waived loans of Rs 16 lakh crore of 10 to 15 industrialists, but it is denying the farmers the provision of legally guaranteed MSP.

He raised the caste-census issues and claimed that 73 percent people of the country including other backward classes (OBCs), dalits and tribals do not have any representation in the government and various other sectors.

A caste-based census will alone ensure justice to them, he said.

The yatra entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan and is scheduled to cover seven districts in the state before re-entering Rajasthan on March six.