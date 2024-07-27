MP, C’garh CMS Announce Reservation for Agniveers in State Police Forces

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced reservation for Agniveer soldiers in state police forces after their retirement from the Indian Army.



Mr Yadav made the announcement on the occasion of the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

The chief minister said the Agneepath scheme is a vital initiative aimed at strengthening the nation and integrating the capable youth into the army.

He described the initiative as a top priority for the defence sector and a significant step in defence reforms.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to provide reservations to Agniveer soldiers in the state aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision”, he said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai also made a similar announcement.

Mr Sai said that his government has initiated steps to provide reservation for Agniveer soldiers after their return from service in the state police force and forest department.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also announced reservation for 'Agniveers' in recruitment of state police force.

“When Agniveers return after their service, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide these youth the facility of adjustment in police service and PAC on priority basis”, he said.