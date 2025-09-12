MP: BJP MLA Predicts a Replay of Nepal Unrest in India

Bhopal: A ruling BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has stirred a hornet’s nest when he predicted a replay of Nepal unrest in India in the near future.

Pannalal Sakya, who represented Guna Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, said that he ‘could clearly see’ a civil war-like situation in India in the near future in the wake of violent unrest witnessed in some of the neighbouring countries of India in recent times.

“India is going to witness a civil war-like situation in the near future. This is going to happen for sure. We need to think now who will come out to counter the challenge if such a situation emerges”, Mr. Sakya said while addressing a sports function in a local school in Guna on Thursday.

The BJP legislator saw a pattern in the Nepal unrest, which followed the street violence in Sri Lanka earlier and then in Bangladesh, leading to regime changes in these two countries.

“(Sri) Lanka was set on fire. There was regime change in Bangladesh. Situation in Afghanistan is alarming. Pakistan is hit by terrorism, and now chaos and violence rule Nepal. The focus is now on Hindustan. There may be a civil war-like situation in India, and hence, we have to prepare our youths to deal with such a situation”, he said.

The lawmaker called for providing military training to the youths in the country to counter such a situation when it emerges in the future.

He urged the Guna district administration to send a proposal to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

BJP spokesman Ashish Agrawal on Friday distanced the party from the lawmaker’s remarks.

“His (the legislator’s) remarks are not on the party line. The party has taken note of it”, Mr. Agrawal said while indicating disciplinary action against him.