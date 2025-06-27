MP: 19 Vehicles in MP CM’s Cavalcade Fefueled With ‘Diesel Mixed With Water’, Bbreak Down, Petrol Pump Sealed

The fleet was on the trial run ahead of Yadav’s scheduled visit to Ratlamto take part in a conclave on Friday, a police officer who is part of the Chief Minister’s security said.

“One or two vehicles broke down first. Then the remaining SUVs came to a grinding halt, one after another. The vehicles had to be pushed to the roadside,” Shubham Verma, driver in one of these vehicles, said.

Videos showing the vehicles being pushed to the roadside went viral on social media, prompting the Chief Minister’s office to come out with a clarification that there was no security breach, since the fleet of cars broke down during the trial run before his travel.

Appropriate action will be taken against the petrol pump management on charges of supplying adulterated fuel after a probe, a police officer in CM's security said.

A replacement of the fleet was arranged from Indore, officials said. Officials of the local administration reached the spot following the incident.

Food and civil supply department officials were called to take samples of the fuel station for a test for adulteration. They opened the fuel tanks of all the 19 vehicles and found diesel mixed with a layer of water in them, officials said.

“We can’t say what quantity of water has been mixed with diesel. Probe is on into the incident”, food and civil supply officer Anand Gore said.

“The petrol station has been sealed,” local naib tehsildar Ashish Upadhyay said. Preliminary investigation has revealed malfunction in the vehicles was caused due to adulterated fuel-diesel mixed with water, he said.

A truck also broke down after being refueled in the same filling station, officials said.

Fuel bunk manager Amarjeet Dabar has denied the allegation of adulteration, saying, “Water may have leaked into the fuel storage tank in the filling station due to heavy rain.”