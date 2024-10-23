MP: 1 Lakh Vacancies To Be Filled In MP Govt: Mohan

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to fill up vacancies in one lakh posts in the state government by end of December this year.

The cabinet chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav approved the proposal to fill up approximately one lakh posts across various departments in the state government, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said after the meeting.

Addressing the cabinet, Mr Yadav said that employment generation is the utmost priority for the state government.

To maximise employment opportunities, 11 departments of the government are working in coordination.

An action plan is being formulated to create employment opportunities over next four years, in collaboration with the departments such as industry, MSME, agriculture, and horticulture.

As a result of the ongoing industrial conclaves in the state, efforts are underway to ensure that skilled labour is available for the new industrial units being established, he said.

Mr Yadav said that a proposal was made to reorganise the administrative units of the state in March this year.

A delimitation commission has been constituted for the purpose.

Following this, the process of reorganising the state’s divisions, sub-divisions, districts, tehsils, and development blocks is being initiated.

Public representatives and the general public will be able to submit their suggestions and applications to the commission.

After reviewing these suggestions, the commission will present its recommendations to the state government.

Proposals regarding boundaries of urban areas can also be submitted to the commission.

The commission will start its work by visiting various divisions in the state in November this year.