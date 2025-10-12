MoS to Represent India at Gaza Peace Pact

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received invitations late on Saturday from US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend a major international summit in Egypt on Monday on the recently brokered Gaza pact. The Indian government has decided that minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at the event, sources said on Sunday.

The summit, to be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, aims to endorse and strengthen the Gaza ceasefire agreement and advance peace efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict. Modi is scheduled to host Mongolia’s President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in New Delhi on Tuesday at the start of the latter’s four-day visit to India.

According to global reports citing the Egyptian Presidency, over 20 world leaders, including President Trump, will participate in the summit to finalise the ceasefire and discuss regional peace and security in the Middle East. The event, co-chaired by Egypt and the United States, will be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Foreign ministers and leaders from Germany, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Iran are also expected to take part.

Last Thursday, Modi had welcomed the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan to end the Gaza conflict and praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership after both Israel and Hamas agreed to the pact. On X, Modi expressed hope that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian aid for Gaza would bring “much-needed respite” and pave the way for lasting peace.

Later that evening, he spoke with President Trump to congratulate him on the success of his Gaza peace plan. Reports indicate that, apart from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye also played major roles in brokering the agreement.

Modi also called Prime Minister Netanyahu to congratulate him on the deal, reiterating that terrorism in any form is unacceptable. “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” Modi posted on X.

A few weeks earlier, India had welcomed President Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. Modi had described it as a “viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger West Asian region,” reiterating India’s support for the Two-State solution, an independent Palestine (including Gaza) living in peace with Israel.

India also enjoys strong ties with Egypt, which is playing a crucial role in Middle East peace efforts. During his visit to Cairo in June 2023, Modi and President El-Sisi elevated bilateral relations to a “Strategic Partnership.” On the same visit, President El-Sisi conferred Egypt’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Nile, on Modi, making him the first Indian to receive the award.