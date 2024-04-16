More Vehicles Catch Fire Accidents in Summer

Hyderabad: With the relentless onslaught of the scorching summer Sun, officials cautioned people to take precautions to mitigate the risks of their vehicles catching fire when the mercury is rising.

According to officials, typically 46 per cent more fire accidents involving vehicles are reported in Hyderabad in the summer months compared to non-summer months, due to overheating of engines. In rural areas, the problem was even worse, with the increase in accidents touching 70 per cent.

During the summer, vehicles are more susceptible to catching fire due to a combination of factors, including extreme heat and technical vulnerabilities, said district fire officer (DFO) S. Sreedhar Reddy.

The intense temperatures can lead to overheating of engines and electrical systems, increasing the risk of short circuits and ignition. Additionally, prolonged exposure to sunlight can degrade wiring insulation, making vehicles more exposed to electrical faults, he explained.

He advised the owners of the vehicles to ensure proper maintenance and take precautions to mitigate these risks during the summer season.

“We have initiated comprehensive awareness sessions across various departments, including railways, busy stops, schools, and colleges which aims to educate the public about fire safety measures and highlight the importance of preventive actions,” said Hyderabad DFO M. Srinivas Reddy.

Usually radiators in the vehicles help keep the engine cool by circulating coolant. If there is a leak in the radiator or the hoses connected to it, coolant can drip onto hot parts of the engine or electrical systems. If this happens, the coolant can catch fire.

If the engine gets too hot, it can damage hoses and wiring, which might lead to instant fire. To stop these fires, it's important to regularly check for coolant leaks and make sure the engine does not overheat. If there is a leak, it should be fixed immediately, and the engine's temperature should be monitored to prevent overheating, Srinivas Reddy explained.

Electric vehicles also contribute to fire accidents and a special vulnerability is low-quality batteries, improper wiring and poor maintenance.

A mechanic, Mohammed Zameer, explained, "Always use the manufacturer recommended charging equipment and avoid using unauthorised or damaged charging cables, as they can pose a fire risk. When you find any electrical issue or malfunction, immediately stop charging and seek professional assistance to prevent potential hazards, he said.