Monsoon protection work on Medigadda may be limited to lifting gates

Hyderabad: Monsoon protection works at the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project are anticipated to commence, primarily focusing on the lifting of gates in Block 7 – the most severely affected section of the barrage, according to sources.

The irrigation department has reportedly instructed L&T, the company responsible for constructing the barrage, to initiate work promptly based on recommendations from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), as outlined in an interim report submitted to the state government earlier this month. It is understood that the company received a copy of the NDSA’s interim report on Wednesday.

The NDSA's recommendations include a series of measures such as repairs to the upstream and downstream areas of the barrage aprons, technical studies to assess the condition of the soil beneath the foundations, and efforts to reinforce the damaged piers. One crucial step highlighted in the report is the lifting of the eight radial gates in the affected Block 7, where two gates are reportedly badly stuck between the damaged piers.

Sources indicate that the irrigation department held extensive discussions with engineers from L&T and its own team over the past three days, emphasising the need for the NDSA-recommended works to be completed by June 10. While the company expressed its intent to lift all gates, including those that are stuck, it may encounter challenges without detailed technical drawings for strengthening the under-foundation soil through sand pumping and other necessary repairs to the apron areas.