Modi wraps Ram-related places in south India

Rameswaram

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrapped up his tour of the pilgrim spots linked to Lord Ram in southern states with a visit to a shrine near Arichal Munai at Dhanushkodi ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Mr Modi performed pooja and had darshan at the Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple near Arichal Munai, the southern tip of Rameshwaram island, which is believed to be the starting point of Ram Setu (Adam’s Bridge). Legends have it that Lord Ram performed the coronation of Vibhishana as the ruler of Lanka at this spot after he defeated and killed Ravan in the epic battle. The temple’s idol depicts Lord Ram with a bow.

Mr Modi was received at the temple by priests with traditional rituals, including Kumbh.

The Prime Minister laid flowers on the Arichal Munai beachfront and also paid floral tributes at a pillar with the national emblem. The Prime Minister performed breathing exercises at the beach and offered prayers using sea water.

Mr Modi had on Saturday visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temples in Srirangam and Rameswaram, respectively.

The Prime Minister had visited temples dedicated to Lord Ram in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, last week. He visited Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh on January 16 and prayed at the Sree Ramaswamy temple at Thriprayar in Kerala the next day.