Modi Will Win More Than 400 Seats, ED Experiment Must Stop: Kirtikar

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday criticised the BJP for alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate. He said it is a foregone conclusion that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, but the “experiment” of ED against opposition leaders should be stopped immediately.

Mr. Kirtikar was upset because of the ED inquiry against his son Amol, who is the Shiv Sena UBT candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, in connection with the alleged Khichadi scam' during the Covid pandemic. Asserting his son’s innocence, Mr. Kirtikar said the ED actions against the BJP’s political opponents is proving counter productive for Mr. Modi.

Mr. Kirtikar is a two-term MP from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. After the vertical split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, he joined the Eknath Shinde faction along with 12 other Lok Sabha members. However, he has decided against contesting Lok Sabha this time, while his son has been fielded by the Uddhav Thackeray faction from the same constituency.

“Mr. Modi has overwhelming support from people because of the work he has done in the last 10 years. I have no doubt that we are winning more than 400 seats. In that case we do not need anything else. In fact, people are getting angry because of ED’s actions,” the veteran Shiv Sena leader said.

Amol Kirtikar is being questioned by the ED in the case of alleged money laundering through contract of Khichadi supply to Covid patients. The ED case is based on a September 2023 first information report (FIR) of the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that alleged there were irregularities worth Rs. 6.37 crore in the case.

The EOW of the Mumbai Police in September 2023 had registered the case against Sujit Patkar, Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Sahyadri Refreshment's Rajiv Salunke and others. According to the Mumbai Police, the accused did not supply 'khichdi' to the mentioned numbers as per the invoice submitted. Also, the food packets were supposed to be 250 grams, but the contractors distributed only 125 grams of food in those packets. Amol Kirtikar and Surah Chavan, close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, allegedly received kickbacks from the contractors.

However, Mr. Kirtikar asserted that there was no money laundering in Khichadi contracts and it should not be called a scam.

“During Covid pandemic, everything was needed to be set up on urgent basis right from Jumbo Covid Centres, doctors, other staff and medical equipment. Arranging food for patients was also important. Not many people were willing to take the responsibility. Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay Mashelkar set up a company that got a contract to provide Khichadi. Amol and Suraj only helped him in logistics. When the company earned profits, they received fees through cheques, which were deposited in bank accounts and income tax was paid on it,” Mr. Kirtikar said.

However, Mr. Kirtikar also clarified that he is with Mr. Shinde and will work for the Mahayuti candidate against his son. “I will give my 100 per cent to ensure victory of our alliance candidate,” he said.