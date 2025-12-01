Modi Urges Opposition to Ensure Delivery, Not Drama in Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, urging Opposition parties to focus on ensuring a productive session for the people.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said they appeared “unsettled” after their defeat in the Bihar elections and called on them to set aside differences and work together to pass sound policies and laws, avoiding a repeat of the monsoon session washout.

“I would request that everyone thinks about the issues at hand. There is a lot of place for doing drama… Here there should be delivery, not drama,” PM Modi said.

He stressed that while negativity may work in politics, nation-building requires positive thinking, adding that negativity should be set aside.

Modi encouraged the Opposition to raise strong and relevant issues, expressing surprise that they had not yet moved past their election loss. “I thought they would have composed themselves, but yesterday it seemed the defeat has clearly affected them,” he said.

He urged all parties to ensure the Winter Session does not become “a battleground for frustration born out of defeat” or “an arena for arrogance born out of victory.”

“This session should focus on what Parliament is thinking for the country and what it wants to do for the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, members of the INDIA bloc met to discuss their strategy for the nearly three-week-long session. TMC MPs did not attend, citing prior party engagements.

Parliament will have 15 sittings over 19 days. Private Members' Bills will be taken up on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

After the previous monsoon session saw repeated disruptions over the SIR issue, Opposition parties are expected to raise matters such as the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, air quality in the capital, and foreign policy.