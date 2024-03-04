Modi to Visit Mahankali Temple Today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the second leg of his Telangana state tour with a visit to the renowned Ujjaini Mahankali Mandir in Secunderabad at 8 am. He will travel by road from Raj Bhavan and proceed to General Bazaar in Secunderabad and offer special prayers at the temple.

Modi will present a silk sari and other offerings to the Goddess. Following that, the Prime Minister will go by road to the Begumpet airport to inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) there.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to travel to Sangareddy via helicopter to launch and dedicate developmental programmes and address a public meeting at 10.45 am.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit will be Telangana state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, the local MP, Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman, and senior members of the party.

In view of the Prime Minister's visit, the Hyderabad police have stepped up security measures. Additional forces have been deployed, and strict security arrangements have been put in place along the designated route and near the temple.

Roads have been barricaded, and personnel from the Special Branch and Task Force are maintaining vigilance. Counter intelligence units have also been deployed to ensure the Prime Minister's security. Traffic police have organised diversions to manage traffic flow during the Prime Minister's visit. Further, central intelligence agencies are conducting surveillance to enhance security measures for the tour.