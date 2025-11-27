Modi To Visit Udupi, Goa Today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Friday to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme in Udupi. Later in the day, Mr Modi will unveil a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in the South Goa district.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Mr Modi will visit the Sri Krishna Mutt in Karnataka's Udupi and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme—a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison. He will inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum.

“The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Kanaka kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna,” the PMO said. Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta.

On the occasion of Sardha Panchashatamanotsava, the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Mutt, the Prime Minister will visit the Mutt at Canacona in South Goa.

During his visit, Mr Modi will unveil a bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Mutt and also inaugurate the Ramayana Theme Park Garden developed by the mutt.

The Prime Minister will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin and address the gathering on the occasion.

“Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Mutt is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Mutt. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The mutt is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the Kushavati river,” the PMO said.