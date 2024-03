Modi To Address Public Meeting in Jagtial Today

Nizamabad: BJP leaders have made all arrangements to ensure the success of Monday’s Vijay Sankalp meeting at Jagtial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Gita Vidyalayam grounds around 9 am on Monday.

BJP activists from Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli parliamentary constituencies will participate in the meeting.

Lok Sabha member Arvind Dharmapuri and the party’s Nizamabad district president K. Dinesh Kumar reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting on Sunday.

The party leadership conducted a series of meetings with Assembly constituency in-charges and other frontal organisation leaders to mobilise people for Modi’s meeting.