Modi to Address BJP Yuva Samavesh in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha’s Jharsuguda today to address the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yuva Samavesh, marking his seventh visit to the state since the 2024 general elections, which returned the party to power nationally for a third consecutive term. The visit comes months after the BJP, for the first time, formed a government in Odisha on its own strength.

Between 2014 and 2025, Modi has visited Odisha 33 times, highlighting the state’s political significance for the BJP. Jharsuguda will be his 34th stop.

On the eve of his arrival, the Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his agenda: “Will be in Jharsuguda, Odisha, to inaugurate developmental works worth over ₹50,000 crore. In a historic feat, over 97,500 telecom towers across India will be commissioned. These have been built using local technologies and will boost connectivity in remote areas, border areas, and regions affected by Maoism.”

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Jual Oram, BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda, and several state ministers are expected to share the dais with Modi.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of eight IITs — Bhilai, Dharwad, Tirupati, Indore, Jammu, Palakkad, Jodhpur, and Patna — involving an investment of Rs 11,000 crore to create 12,000 additional seats. He will also distribute work orders for 50,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Antodaya Yojana.

“We are eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s arrival. His insights and wisdom will surely inspire the youths of Odisha, who have been experiencing massive development under the double-engine government,” said Tankadhar Tripathy, BJP MLA from Jharsuguda.