Modi Showcases India’s AI Strides in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world witnessed India’s remarkable capabilities in artificial intelligence at the recently concluded India Impact Global AI Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Addressing the nation during the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister noted that India launched three Made-in-India AI models during the summit.

He said the event brought together leaders from several countries, industry experts, innovators, and representatives from the start-up sector. The summit also provided him an opportunity to interact with world leaders and CEOs of leading technology companies.

“This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future,” he said.

During his visit to the exhibition at the summit, Modi highlighted two innovations that impressed global leaders. The first was showcased at the Amul booth, where AI applications in livestock management were demonstrated. He explained how AI is assisting in animal healthcare and how a 24/7 AI-powered system is helping farmers track dairy operations and monitor livestock efficiently.

The second innovation focused on preserving India’s cultural heritage. The Prime Minister said global leaders were surprised to see how AI is being used to preserve ancient scriptures, traditional wisdom, and manuscripts while adapting them for the modern generation.

Referring to the display on the Sushruta Samhita, he explained that technology was first used to enhance the image quality of manuscripts to make them readable. The text images were then converted into machine-readable formats, after which an AI avatar was created to translate the content into Indian and foreign languages.

He added that world leaders showed keen interest in learning about India’s ancient knowledge through such modern technological tools.

The Prime Minister emphasised that these initiatives reflect both India’s technological progress and its rich cultural heritage.

The three AI models launched at the summit include large language models developed by Sarvam AI, the Vachana text-to-speech model by Gnani.ai, and the Param2 17B multilingual foundational model by BharatGen.

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact. The declaration was endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

Guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration underlined that the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across humanity.

The summit called for enhanced international cooperation and multi-stakeholder engagement while respecting national sovereignty. It also emphasised advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks and building a shared understanding of how AI can serve humanity.