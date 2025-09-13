Modi Releases Commemorative Coin Of ₹100 And A Book On Dr Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday released a ₹100 commemorative coin on Assam’s legendary singer and symbol of cultural heritage, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika to commemorate his birth centenary.

The Prime Minister who arrived here after completing his day-long visit to Mizoram and Manipur released the coin as a true tribute from the nation to honor Dr. Bhupen Hazarika for his unparalleled contribution to Indian culture and music on his birth centenary.

The Prime Minister also released a book on life of Dr Bhupen Hazarika written by noted writer Ms Anuradha Sarma Borpujari.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika is the first personality from Assam to be honored with the issuance of a commemorative coin. The ₹100 coin, minted at the India Government Mint in Mumbai under the direction of the Ministry of Finance, will have a total weight of 40 grams, be made of pure silver, and measure 44 millimeters in diameter.

One side of the coin will feature a portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, with the inscription of "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary" written in Hindi along the upper circumference and English along the lower circumference, while the year 2025 will be placed below his image.

The reverse side of the coin will display the Ashoka Pillar emblem, with the denomination 100 accompanied by the Indian Rupee symbol beneath it. On either side of the denomination, "भारत" (India in Hindi) and "INDIA" (in English) will be inscribed.

The coin is being produced and sold by the India Government Mint, Mumbai, which operates under the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL), as per the directives of the Government of India’s Ministry of Finance. Additionally, a Gazette Notification for the issuance of this commemorative coin was published on August 26, 2025.

This is a non-circulating commemorative coin, created solely for preservation as a collectible or heritage item and will never be intended for general market circulation. The estimated price of the coin, as determined by the Mumbai Mint, is expected to be in the range of ₹7600 to ₹8000.