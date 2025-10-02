Modi Praises RSS Chief Bhagwat's Vijaydashmi Speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat's address on Thursday, stating that Bhagwat's speech highlighted the rich contributions of the RSS to nation-building and emphasised the innate potential of India to achieve new heights of glory, benefiting the entire planet.In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An inspiring address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji, highlighting the rich contributions of the RSS to nation-building and emphasising the innate potential of our land to attain new heights of glory, thereby benefiting our entire planet."

Marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of individual character building and the central role of the Shakha system in nurturing discipline and value-driven citizens.Delivering his annual Vijaydashami speech in Nagpur on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "The system for creating individuals was destroyed in our society during the long period of foreign invasion... the Sangh Shakha is such a system. For the past 100 years, Sangh Karyakartas have consistently sustained the system in all kinds of circumstances. We must continue to do this in the future... that is why Swayamsevaks must undertake the discipline of changing their own habits by actively participating in the daily Shakha activities. The Shakha exists to nurture individual and collective qualities and spirit to create a favourable atmosphere for better basic human values and solidarity within the society, while actively engaging and cooperating in social activities."

Applauding the work done by the Swayamsevaks in maintaining dialogue with society-oriented individuals, the party chief said, "Swayamsevaks have actively engaged in various aspects of social life, as well as diverse organisations and institutions. This includes both local and national-level organisations. Swayamsevaks continue to cooperate and engage in dialogue with numerous individuals who are actively working in society. The Sangh has drawn certain observations and conclusions based on its collective experience."He further emphasised the need for the country to have a successful development model based on holistic and integrated outlook to be protected from the upcoming challenges.

"We are still operating within those politics and frameworks, the inadequacies of which have been exposed to us... in the long run, we will have to make a gradual shift... However, there is no other way to protect ourselves from the challenges that we and the world are encountering... We need to create a successful development model based on our holistic and integrated outlook and present it to the world...." he said.

Further, the RSS chief highlighted the need for role models devoted to society, embodying transparency and selflessness, and treating society as their own."The task of creating an ideal model of the country for the world is not the sole responsibility of the system... we need to create social awareness, and those undertaking this need to become living examples of change. At every level, there should be persons who can become role models, devoted to society, who embody transparency and selflessness, and consider their society as their own and conduct themselves with good behaviour towards this," he added.Further, he emphasised the need for social harmony, respect for diversity and the primacy of national unity, and performance by the government in accordance with the law rather than being influenced by bias or undue pressure."Our country has immense diversity. Many languages, multiple religions, diverse lifestyles and a variety of cuisines due to geographic diversity, caste and sub-caste - all these diversities have existed since inception... As a society, a country, a culture, and a nation, we are united. We must remember that this larger identity is above everything else for us. Because of this, our attitudes towards each other in society are required to be harmonious and respectful. Everyone has their own beliefs, icons and places of worship. We should be careful not to disrespect these in thought, word, or action. Awareness must be created for this. All of us should follow rules, maintain order, and demonstrate harmonious behaviour. Taking the law into one's hands and coming out on the streets or engaging in hooliganism and violence, on a small matter or merely out of suspicion- this tendency is not correct. A show of strength is deliberately done to provoke a particular community. The consequences of falling into their trap are evil, both in the short and long term. It is necessary to curb such tendencies. The government should operate in accordance with the law, rather than being influenced by bias or undue pressure from anyone..." he further stated.

Stressing on the importance of upholding the idea of making Bharat a prosperous country contributing immensely to the world, Bhagwat said, "The Hindu society is the upholder and guardian of the noble idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This is why it is the duty of the Hindu society to make Bharat prosperous and a country that contributes immensely to the entire world. The Sangh has been working to organise the entire Hindu society, which, on the basis of its organised strength, safeguarding its Dharma, can offer a new path to the world, and make Bharat prosperous. An organized society can fulfill all its duties on its own. No separate effort will be needed from outside."The RSS chief further ensured that that the work of 'Vyakti Nirman' would be spread across the country and aim at bringing gradual changes in the society conduct through the five initiatives of social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance."

Therefore during the Shatabdi Varsh (centenary year), the Sangh will attempt to ensure that its work of Vyakti Nirman spreads across the country and the Panch Parivartan programme, which aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct, is adopted by all sections of the society through the examples of Swayamsevaks. This is a programme for ensuring that individuals and families incorporate these five initiatives into their own conduct: social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance, and adherence to legal, civic, and constitutional duties. Doing so will set the examples for the entire society," he said.Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.